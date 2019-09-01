Pragya Kapoor celebrates her son Shamsher's first birthday with a conscious initiative

bollywood

To make the occasion a memorable feat for her son, Pragya celebrated his first by organizing a beach clean-up drive along with the Mahim beach cleanup team to raise awareness about the plastic pollution damaging our coasts and marine life

Pragya Kapoor with the team. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/pragyayadav

Environmentalist and film producer Pragya Kapoor is a happy mom! Pragya and filmmaker husband Abhishek Kapoor’s son Shamsher recently turned one and she couldn’t have been happier seeing her little one grow up so fast.

To make the occasion a memorable feat for her son, Pragya celebrated his first by organizing a beach clean-up drive along with the Mahim beach cleanup team to raise awareness about the plastic pollution damaging our coasts and marine life. She believes that while birthday parties are fun, it’s more important to give back to the city that they call their home.

Talking about the same, Pragya says, "Mahim beach needs our immediate attention. The beach and the marine life both are suffering, due to the Mithi river constantly bringing along trash, that we humans throw into it . We need to educate each other and bring awareness to the problem while working on a sustainable solution."

Pragya was supported by friends and family who were a part of the drive earlier today. Abhimanyu Dassani, Radhika Madan, Anshula kapoor, Mira kapoor, Kanika Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Bhavna Panday, Deanne Panday, Sussanne Khan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi etc were some of the names that were present to create awareness about the drive that takes place every Saturday morning at the Mahim Beach.

Along with Indranil and Rabia who have been leading the beach clean-up initiative since the past 2 years, Pragya wants to bring focus to Mahim beach which remains in a sorry state due to lack of attention. Her main aim is to promote the idea of sustainable living by setting an example with this beach clean-up drive which is the first step in the long plan-of-action ahead aiming to minimize our ecological footprint and giving back to the society we're a part of.

Also Read: Abhishek Kapoor to direct a dark comedy titled Sharabi

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates