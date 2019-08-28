Pragya Kapoor has some special plans for son Shamsher's first birthday

bollywood

Pragya Kapoor to celebrate son Shamsher's first birthday with an environmental cause

Pragya Kapoor with kids

Pragya Kapoor, producer and wife of Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor, has planned a unique birthday for younger son, Shamsher, who turns one. No glitzy birthday bash for them — instead, she has launched an initiative to clean up the Mahim beach. "Nobody ever said there's only one way to celebrate birthdays," argues Pragya, before explaining what prompted her to plan the clean-up drive. "As parents, you're often faced with the existential dread about the kind of place you're leaving behind for your kids. Bringing Shamsher to this world and raising him has been one of our greatest joys, and the only way we could think of celebrating this special day was to devote ourselves into ensuring a better future for him."

Ask her why she chose the Mahim beach, and she says, "This beach is bombarded by all sorts of hazardous waste carried by the Mithi river, and yet is neglected. Even the people staying around are oblivious to its presence. Hence, I thought of bringing the plight of this beach to light by being a part of this campaign. The clean-up drive is only the beginning. We need to minimise the use of plastic by raising awareness on the issue, and find a sustainable solution to keep our coast clean."

Also Read: Abhishek Kapoor on wife Pragya: She has hit some serious highs now in my eyes

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates