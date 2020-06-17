Pragya Kapoor: It's our way of honouring Sushant and his craft

The news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has left many in the film industry shocked and shattered. While Sushant's colleagues and friends from the industry have been writing long posts in his memory, his suicide raised lots of concerns on mental health, urging people to discuss the idea of sharing each other's sorrows. Now as an ode to the late Kedarnath actor, producer Pragya Kapoor has taken up an initiative through her Ek Saath: The Earth Foundation.

In the initiative, the Ek Saath foundation has pledged to additionally feed 3400 impoverished families for the near future. The idea behind this initiative is to continue helping those who have lost their jobs or source of incomes during the lockdown. Talking about the initiative Pragya says, "It's our way of honouring him and his craft. Everything he has done and achieved. To celebrate him and everything he stands for. As friends, it gives us something to hold on to."

Well, it is truly a wonderful initiative and the best way to celebrate the late Sushant Singh Rajput's craft. And while the void can never be filled as a friend Pragya has chosen a deed which will only make many pray for the late actor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news