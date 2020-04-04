Pragya Kapoor's Ek Saath Foundation receives support from Shah Rukh Khan in its fight against COVID-19

In these tough times with the nation being under lockdown due to the pandemic COVID-19, many are facing issues related to basic necessities. And looking into helping out with one such need, environmentalist and producer Pragya Kapoor’s Ek Saath foundation will be providing food to all those in need. And their initiative has received support from superstar Shah Rukh Khan through the Meer Foundation.

In this crisis, Pragya’s foundation Ek Saath with support from Meer Foundation will be providing daily food requirements of over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai. They will also set up a kitchen to send 2000 freshly cooked meals every day to help households and hospitals whose daily needs are not being fulfilled. Not just food, but SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Kolkata Knight Riders and Meer Foundation will be supporting several other causes.

Expressing her gratitude about the same, Pragya says, "Times like these bring out the best in humanity. If ever there has been an event that encompasses all of mankind, it is this pandemic. It is time for each and every individual to stand and fight this disease in whichever way they can. We at Ek Saath are full of gratitude towards Shah Rukh, Gauri and the Meer foundation for their immense generosity and for stepping up to face the massive challenge that we are in the midst of… together we will rise."

Pragya launched Ek Saath the Earth Foundation in February this year with an aim to bringing awareness about the climate crisis and advocate multiple causes starting with tree plantation drives, animal welfare, beach cleanups and more.

