'Respect Gandhi, my statements distorted': Pragya apologises in LS

New Delhi: BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur on Friday apologised in the Lok Sabha over her controversial remark praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, but also added that her statements made in the Parliament are being distorted.

"I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments... My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation," Thakur said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Thakur also raised objections to the Congress leader calling her a terrorist.

"A member of the House referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity. No charges against me have been proven in court," she said.

Soon after her statement, ruckus by opposition leaders in Lok Sabha was witnessed as they raised slogans of 'Mahatma Gandhi ki Jai and 'Down, down Godse'.

