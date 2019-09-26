Pragyaan Ameta aka Pankaj Ameta-An inspiration for all aspiring singers

Pragyaan added feathers to his cap by doing his first music album with the industry giant Zee Music Company titled as 'Meri Kahaani'. Song has been liked by millions of music lovers and is topping the charts in the most popular song list.

Began professional singing at the age of just four, won state singing competition at the age of 10, won a couple of state singing reality shows during his teenage, he is none other than Pragyaan Ameta, the boy with a magical voice.

Known as the most versatile singer of the Indian music industry, Pragyaan masters in playback singing, composing, live concerts and acting. He has all the ingredients of a perfect music sensation.

He has trained himself in various singing forms including the Rajasthani Music and the Indian Classical Music. Pragyaan never had a second thought in his mind and was sure about pursuing his career in singing for the very young age. He got support from his mother Manju Ameta and father Narbada Shankar Ameta.

Hailing from Rajasthan, the music was always in his soul and he polished it with his hard work and dedication. He has sung songs in Hindi and Punjabi languages. When asked about his debut music video, he said, “I was excited and a little bit nervous about it. But as soon as the song was released, I was overwhelmed with the love they showered for my song. I will keep doing my work and will try to give good music to the industry and fans.”

Pragyaan Ameta is not just a trained singer but also has an ability to perform and engage his audience to his music. He has done over 700 music events and concerts all across the world, which in itself is an achievement for any budding singer.

He turned into an established playback singer with the song 'Yaara' which he did for PNP Creations in the year 2013. He also did 'Kamli' in the year 2014 for the movie Ek Onkaar. His creativity with the music can be seen in his renditions of various hit and iconic songs. To name few of his hit renditions include Tere Bin of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Dil Deewana of Sonu Nigam and Hawaye and Chunar of Arijit Singh.

He has a great fan following on social media platforms. He is as popular on Instagram as on Facebook and Twitter. His singing videos are a sensation for his fans who always demand for more from the star singer.

