Pragyan Ojha and wife Karabee welcome baby boy; name him Yohaan

Hyderabad based cricketer, Pragyan Ojha and his wife Karabee have been recently blessed with their first child- a baby boy. Karabee’s pregnancy was reported earlier this month and the couple had shared family pictures celebrating the development. Cricketer Pragyan recently shared a picture of the couple holding their baby boy and announced the name - Yohaan Yugant Ojha.

Pragyan Ojha took to Instagram to break the news to all his fans.

View this post on Instagram YOHAAN YUGANT OJHA #MySon #PureBliss ð A post shared by Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) onOct 9, 2019 at 1:13am PDT

Speaking about becoming a father, Pragyan said, "This is a special moment in life for Karabee and me. It is indeed a long way to go. I‘m still getting acclimatized with the fact that I’m a father. Honestly speaking i am taking one day at a time. Trying to support Karabee as much as I can. I’m trying my best to be in the moment. Its important to get the small things right I have really been blessed with a supportive family and great friends."

Pragyan has been simultaneously training for his forthcoming professional engagements and will soon resume work post a brief leave. Congrats to the couple on their new arrival.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates