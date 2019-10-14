MENU

Pragyan Ojha and wife Karabee welcome baby boy; name him Yohaan

Published: Oct 14, 2019, 16:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Speaking about becoming a father, Pragyan said, "This is a special moment in life for Karabee and me. It is indeed a long way to go."

Pragyan Ojha with wife Karabee and their newborn son
Pragyan Ojha with wife Karabee and their newborn son

Hyderabad based cricketer, Pragyan Ojha and his wife Karabee have been recently blessed with their first child- a baby boy. Karabee’s pregnancy was reported earlier this month and the couple had shared family pictures celebrating the development. Cricketer Pragyan recently shared a picture of the couple holding their baby boy and announced the name - Yohaan Yugant Ojha.

Speaking about becoming a father, Pragyan said, "This is a special moment in life for Karabee and me. It is indeed a long way to go. I‘m still getting acclimatized with the fact that I’m a father. Honestly speaking i am taking one day at a time. Trying to support Karabee as much as I can. I’m trying my best to be in the moment. Its important to get the small things right I have really been blessed with a supportive family and great friends."

Pragyan has been simultaneously training for his forthcoming professional engagements and will soon resume work post a brief leave. Congrats to the couple on their new arrival.

Loading...

