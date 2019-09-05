Search

Pragyan Ojha and wife Karabi are expecting their first child

Updated: Sep 05, 2019, 12:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Confirming the pregnancy, a joyous Pragyan, quipped, " I am thrilled. I am sure it will be a huge change for both of us, we are both excited and nervous at the same time. This is the biggest commitment in life and one of the most difficult tasks."

Pragyan Ojha and wife Karabi are expecting their first child
Pragyan Ojha with his wife and family

Mumbai: Hyderabad based cricketer Pragyan Ojha and his wife are expecting their first child this month. The overjoyed couple are preparing full throttle for their bundle of joy’s arrival. Karabi will soon complete her full term and has been in good health by God’s grace.

Confirming the pregnancy, a joyous Pragyan, quipped, “I’m thrilled. I’m sure it will be a huge change for both of us, we are both excited and nervous at the same time. This is the biggest commitment in life and one of the most difficult tasks. We are praying for a smooth delivery now. Our families have been very supportive about our decision and they are leaving no stone unturned for the celebrations ahead”.Pragyan Ojha with wife

Adding to Pragyan’s thoughts, his wife, Karabi stated, “I feel we are blessed and really looking forward to this new addition to our family. I have a list of names also both for boys and girls pulled out. Now we are really waiting for the surprise. I want to thank our families and friends who have been continually showering their love upon us.”Pragyan Ojha with Karabi Baral

Pragyan has been simultaneously training for his forthcoming professional engagements.

Best wishes to the couple as they embark upon a new journey in their family life.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

pragyan ojha

Ravi Shastri re-appointed as Team India head coach

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK