Prahlad Patel inaugurates exhibition to auction gifts of Narendra Modi

On Saturday, Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel inaugurated an exhibition in New Delhi. The exhibition put on sale gifts which were presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various occasions in the past few months. The exhibition was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi.

While speaking to the media persons, Patel said, "This exhibition will continue from September 14 to October 3. Online sales have started from today at "pmmementos.gov.in"," reports news agency ANI.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel: Auction of mementoes gifted to PM Modi in last six months began today&will continue till 3rd Oct. Amount collected will be used for Namami Gange project. There are about 2,772 articles, of which most expensive painting is priced at 2.5 lakhs pic.twitter.com/MyfgERiPbC — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Showering praises on PM Narendra Modi, Patel said that the amount collected from the exhibition will go towards the development of the 'Namami Gange' project. Patel said, "20 highest bidders will get a note of thanks from the government. The minimum value is Rs 200 and the maximum value is Rs 2.5 lakh. All gifts are of the last 6 months. Total of 2772 gifts are there."

The Union Minister also lauded the NGMA team for organising the event at their museum in New Delhi. The Union Minister also said that he also put a bid of Rs 2,100 on a bullock cart. While speaking about the same, Patel said, "We are 'desi' people. So, I liked the bullock cart. Its price was around Rs 1000. I have put up a bid of 2100. Let us see what happens."

The National Gallery of Modern Art conducted the physical auction of 1800 Mementos which were received by PM Modi. The auctions were held on several occasions on January 27 and 28,, earlier this year. The remaining items were sold through e-auction. According to sources, the proceeds which will be raised through these auctions will be used for the 'Namami Gange' project.

According to an official from NGMA, the major highlight of the auction was of the specially handcrafted wooden bike which received a successful bid of Rs. 5 lakhs. The official also said that a similar bid was also put for a unique painting that depicted Prime Minister Modi on a railway platform.

The unique artistic interpretation showed PM Narendra Modi's special bond with the railways.

