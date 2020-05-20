Praises are pouring for this therapy pooch for getting an honorary doctorate

As many college students await their glorious moment of donning the black gown and tossing their caps to mark their graduation to higher education institutions, here’s an unusual candidate who earned an honorary doctorate.

Moose, a therapy dog at the prestigious Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, is set to receive its honorary doctorate for being an indispensable part of some programmes in the institution since 2014 to help to improve mental health.

A post shared on the Moose’s Instagram account on May 16, which announces the bestowment of the degree on the doggo also said that the canine has participated in more than 7500 group and individual counseling sessions and has completed countless hours of outreach". The pooch has also been credited in the post for helping reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Moose has also reacted upon his achievement and shared his graduation experience in another post on May 18 that garnered 1,649 likes.

The pooch did not just receive praise offline but online too. A user commented on the Instagram post, "Great job Moose, I know by looking at that face that he helped so many!!" Another user said, "So proud of Moose!" One more user said, "God bless our pets. They (are) our best companions."

