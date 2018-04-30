Prajnesh Gunneswaran to break into Top 200 following maiden singles title

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who had won the decisive fifth rubber of the recent China tie, beat the Egyptian 5-7 6-3 6-1 in one hour and 52 minutes



Prajnesh Gunneswaran

Prajnesh Gunneswaran yesterday clinched his first ever singles title on the ATP Challenger circuit when he downed Egypt's Mohammed Safwat in the final of the Kunming Open in Anning, a victory which will push him inside Top 200.

Prajnesh, who had won the decisive fifth rubber of the recent China tie, beat the Egyptian 5-7 6-3 6-1 in one hour and 52 minutes. Prajnesh, 28, ranked 260, earned 125 points which are likely to help him jump more than 80 places when the new ranking chart will be issued today.

India will now have three players inside Top 200 as Prajnesh is expected to be around 175. Yuki Bhambri leads the chart for the country at number 83 and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan at number 115.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever