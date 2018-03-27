Prakash Ambedkar: Maharashtra CM assures of strict action in Bhima-Koregaon violence

Talking to media, Prakash Ambedkar said, "We have been assured that actions will be taken within eight days and therefore, the government is trying to reach Sambhaji Bhide"



Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, on Monday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured that actions will be taken within eight days in Bhima-Koregaon violence case. Ambedkar responded to media after meeting Fadnavis and submitted what he claims to be evidence in the case.

Talking to media, Ambedkar said, "We have been assured that actions will be taken within eight days and therefore, the government is trying to reach Sambhaji Bhide." Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police denied permission to a protest march planned by Yalgar Parishad headed by Ambedkar to demand the arrest of Hindutva leader Bhide in connection with the case.

The city police asked the Yalgar Parishad to assemble at Azad Maidan rather than taking out a rally from the Byculla Jail, as taking out the march from the jail 'would create inconvenience'. Bhide is accused of instigating the violence against Dalits during the 200th anniversary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in January. However, he has denied all such allegations.

