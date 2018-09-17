Prakash Javadekar clarifies his 'ask alumni not government' remark

national

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Sunday issued a clarification on a statement he made at a school function here. Javadekar, while speaking at the Jnana Prabhodini School Friday had said that schools should utilise their alumni for betterment rather than only approaching the government.

"Whatever I spoke during an event at a school two days ago, I have understood that some misunderstanding has arisen from my statement. I would like to clarify that I did not intent to say that government will not spend on education and former students should spend on educational institutes," Javadekar's clarification read.

"The meaning of my statement was that the government will continue to spend on education. In the last four years, Modi government has increased the budget on education by 70 per cent and we will continue to increase it," the Union HRD minister said in the statement. He said that the government would continue spending on education and former students should also contribute.

"This is the exact crux or meaning of my statement. One will understand what exactly I wanted to say only after hearing my entire speech," he added. "To help the education sector is the duty of the government and we will continue to do that," the minister said. He added that since former students of Jnana Prabhodhi are contributing towards the school, he cited its example.

