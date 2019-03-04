Prakash Javadekar: Education spend rose to 4.6 percent of GDP, target 6 percent

national

The Union minister also said that the NDA government took a historic decision of introducing graded autonomy while ensuring quality education

Prakash Javadekar

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the government expenditure on education has gone up from 3.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2014 to 4.6 percent during the NDA rule. Educational infrastructure too is being expanded and reformed, the minister said at a convocation at D Y Patil University in Navi Mumbai.



"It is our priority that 6 percent of GDP should be allotted to education...While total expenditure by central and state governments on education was 3.8 percent of GDP in 2014, it has increased to 4.6 percent now. This indicates that we are progressing towards 6 percent," he said.



"We are making continuous efforts to improve educational facilities....Seven new IITs, seven new IIMs, two new NITs (National Institutes of Technology), three central universities and around 125 Kendriya Vidyalayas have been started," he said. The portal SWAYAM offers 2,000 courses and "like ATM, this is ATL 'Anytime Learning' for everyone for free", Javadekar said.



Besides, 32 educational channels have been launched while free coaching for IIT Joint Entrance Exam is offered through IIT-PAL (Professor Assisted Learning) programme, he said. The Union minister also said that the NDA government took a "historic decision of introducing graded autonomy while ensuring quality education".



Saying that a "new India is emerging" under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he told the graduating students that "we need to take a decision to live for society, this is necessary for a new India which is free of corruption, uncleanliness, terrorism, poverty, communalism and casteism".



The BJP leader also pointed out that over 200 of 900 universities in the country have adopted Indian costume for convocation, and he was confident that "D Y Patil University too would conduct their convocation ceremony in Indian costume from next year".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever