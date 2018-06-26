Prakash Javadekar: 'Emergency' to figure in school textbooks

He said that 1975-77 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will always remain a black chapter in Indian history

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that students shall study an "Emergency chapter" as it will be a part of their school textbooks soon. Talking to the media, Javadekar said the government will include the "whole story" of Emergency in school curricula for students to understand the reality of the time.

He said that 1975-77 Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will always remain a black chapter in Indian history. "We want students to know about the correct history and hence we are working to change the course curriculum in schools. The students with this initiative will understand why the period of Emergency was considered the second freedom struggle," Javadekar said.

The HRD Minister was among several party leaders who attended an event that the BJP called a "black day" to mark the 43rd anniversary of Emergency which was clamped on June 26, 1975.

