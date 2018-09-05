Prakash Javadekar launches book and curriculum on Gandhiji's Nai Talim

national

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched a book titled 'Experiential Learning -- Gandhiji's Nai Talim' to mark the Teachers Day. He also released latter's curriculum on experiential learning in 13 languages.

'Nai Talim' or basic education is a principle promoted by Mahatma Gandhi which states that knowledge and work are not separate.

The Minister hailed Gandhiji's Nai Talim and said a special effort was being made on schools and teacher education in the areas of work education and experiential learning.

According to the ministry, the book contains basic principles of Gandhiji's Nai Talim (our notes and interpretations), along with the work and education curriculum for Schools, D.Ed, B.Ed and faculty development programmes for teachers.

The curriculum was brought out in 13 languages -- Assamese, Tamil, Bengali, Odiya, Kannada, Malyalam, Punjabi, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Urdu, Hindi and English. It was done in consultation with the state councils of educational research and training along with the universities in the country.

Under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the book and the project were a joint effort of the universities in the state, state SCERT and Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), it said.

