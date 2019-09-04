Prakash Javadekar meets Milkha Singh as part of BJPs Jan Sampark Abhiyan

On Wednesday, senior party leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakash Javadekar met legendary track athlete Milkha Singh at his residence in Panchkula in Haryana. The veteran BJP leader met Singh as part of As a part of Bharatiya Janata Party's Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Javadekar took to Twitter and shared the news with his followers. In his tweet, Javadekar said he met former track and field sprinter Milkha Singh and his family as part of BJPs Jan Sampark Abhiyan. Earlier in the day, RK Sabu, renowned industrialist as part of the BJPs Jan Sampark Abhiyan.

Javadekar, who is the Environment Minister also met Retd. Gen V P Malik at his residence in Panchkula and presented him a booklet on scrapping of Article 370 and Article 35 A as part of BJPs nationwide campaign Mahajan Sampark Abhiyan.

A few days ago, Home Minister Amit Shah also participated in the BJP's Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 in New Delhi.

With inputs from IANS

