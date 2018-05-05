Prakash Raj alleges his statements against BJP, Narendra Modi have led to lack in offers

Prakash Raj has alleged that ever since he started criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bollywood offers have not been coming his way



Prakash Raj has alleged that ever since he started criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bollywood offers have not been coming his way. In an interview, he says after he questioned the Prime Minister's silence on the murder of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, who was his childhood pal, he has been sidelined.

