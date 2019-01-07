Prakash Raj to contest LS elections from Bangalore constituency; Kamal Haasan welcomes decision

national

Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished Prakash Raj "all the best" for his political journey ahead and said that the actor walks the talk

Announcing his foray into politics, critically-acclaimed actor Prakash Raj on Saturday said that he will be contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate. The National Award-winning actor made the declaration

in a tweet.

"#2019 parliament elections.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. will be contesting from Bengaluru central constituency #Karnataka as an Independent.. Will share the details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too...," the Bengaluru-born Raj said on Twitter.

#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too... pic.twitter.com/wJN4WaHlZP — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 5, 2019

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday wished Prakash Raj "all the best" for his political journey ahead and said that the actor walks the talk.

"Wishing My friend Mr. @prakashraaj all the very best in his Political Journey. Thanks for walking the talk. #citizensvoice #justasking," actor-turned-politician Haasan said in a tweet from his official account.

Wishing My friend Mr. @prakashraaj all the very best in his Political Journey. Thanks for walking the talk. #citizensvoice #justasking — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) January 6, 2019

The Aam Aadmi Party has also extended support, saying all good people should come into politics.

Renowned Actor @prakashraaj plans to contest loksabha elections, @AamAadmiParty offers open support to him. In a party meeting in bangalore, Dy CM @msisodia welcomes the decision, says all good ppl are welcome in politics. pic.twitter.com/rnx9WhNYKd — Vaibhav (@Vaibhav_AAP) January 4, 2019

Raj has been vocal about his views on the current BJP-led government at the Centre. He has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever