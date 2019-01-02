Prakash Raj to join politics

regional-cinema

Prakash Raj has often used social media to criticise PM Narendra Modi, especially on issues like intolerance and vigilante attacks. He has not indicated from where he will contest

Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj, who has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, announced on Tuesday that he will contest the Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate.

"Happy New Year to everyone. A new beginning... more responsibilities... With your support, I will be contesting in the coming Parliament elections as an independent candidate. Details of the constituency soon. Ab ki baar Janata ki sarkar (sic)," he tweeted.

Raj has often used social media to criticise Modi, especially on issues like intolerance and vigilante attacks. He has not indicated from where he will contest. In November, he had tweeted, "Dear Supreme Leader... before giving gyan on foul language to other parties... will you and your party begin Swachh Bharat first from your own motor mouths? (sic)"

