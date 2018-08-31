Pramod Jathar: Shiv Sena who is opposing the oil refinery project at Nanar had supported it earlier

national

While the BJP-led government is pushing the project, Sena, BJP's alliance partner, is opposing it on grounds of threat to the local ecology and unwillingness of local people to give up their lands

Former BJP legislator from Kankavli, Pramod Jathar on Thursday alleged that the Shiv Sena, which is opposing the oil refinery project at Nanar in Ratnagiri district, had supported it earlier.

While the BJP-led government is pushing the project, Sena, BJP's alliance partner, is opposing it on grounds of threat to the local ecology and unwillingness of local people to give up their lands. Former Congress leader Narayan Rane, who hails from the Konkan region, has also opposed the project. Jathar said that both the Sena as well as Rane's Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha (MSP) are BJP's allies.

