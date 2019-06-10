Pramod Sawant condoles death of veteran artist Girish Karnad

national

Born in Raigad district of Maharashtra, Karnad, 81, died following a prolonged illness in Bengaluru

Pramod Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday condoled the death of veteran artist and Jnanpith award winner Girish Karnad.

"Saddened by the passing away of veteran actor, poet and Jnanpith awardee #GirishKarnad. My thoughts and prayers are with his family," Sawant tweeted.

Saddened by the passing away of veteran actor, poet and Jnanpith awardee #GirishKarnad. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 10, 2019

