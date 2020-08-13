Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose with stable vital parameters: Army hospital

Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on Thursday informed in an official statement that the condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged. It further stated that "the former President is deeply comatose with stable vital parameters and he continues to be on ventilator support".



Earlier on Wednesday, the Army Hospital, where the former President has been admitted stated that his health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently. It said that he is hemodynamically stable. On August 10, Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for brain clot on August 10 has not shown any improvement and his health status had worsened.



Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old said on Monday that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

