Pranab Mukherjee's demise has created a void: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee's demise has "created a void".

"He (Mukherjee) helmed various posts and always worked as a 'Sankat Mochan'. Whenever there was a problem in the country, government or even Congress, he worked as a redresser. A void has been created with his demise," the former Haryana Chief Minister said in a statement.

Mukherjee, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passed away on Monday evening more than 20 days after undergoing a brain surgery and had been on a ventilator since.

He was the President of India from 2012 to 2017 and was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The Home Ministry has declared a seven-day state mourning till September 6.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever