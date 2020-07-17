Pranati Rai Prakash dedicates a song to Kishore Kumar; check it out now

Love Aaj Kal Actress Pranati Rai Prakash is known for her Happy and Cheerful attitude, for Pranati Rai Prakash after her Debut from the film "Family Of Thakurganj there has been no looking back, Pranati got a chance to romance Kartik Aryan in Imtiaz Ali's directorial "Love Aaj Kal 2".

Since the Lockdown has started Pranati has been entertaining her followers with the amazing videos on social media from cooking to Yoga and dance. Pranati keeps inspiring her audience to learn and try out new activities in this lockdown. Recently Pranati came up with an adorable video playing Ukulele and singing in her soulful voice "Ek Ajnabi Haseena Se" Kishore Kumar's song from "Ajnabee", Check out the video:

After playing a lead in the most loved Web series "Manphodganj Ki Binny" Pranati is all set to be seen in her upcoming Alt Balaji web series "Cartel".

