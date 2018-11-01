Pranjala goes down fighting to fifth seed Kumkhum

Nov 01, 2018, 09:46 IST | Ronald Chettiar

The Thai World No. 103 upped her game and fought back to take the second set 7-5. She totally dominated the Indian to win the third set 6-1

Indian qualifier Pranjala Yadlapalli nearly created an upset when she had fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum on the ropes before going down 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 in the first round of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at CCI, Churchgate yesterday.

World No. 280 Parnjala, 19, wrapped up the first set with consummate ease and then raced to a 5-2 lead in the second. However, in a sudden turnaround, the Thai World No. 103 upped her game and fought back to take the second set 7-5. She totally dominated the Indian to win the third set 6-1.

