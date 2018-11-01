Pranjala goes down fighting to fifth seed Kumkhum

tennis

Representational picture

Indian qualifier Pranjala Yadlapalli nearly created an upset when she had fifth seed Luksika Kumkhum on the ropes before going down 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 in the first round of the L&T Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at CCI, Churchgate yesterday.

World No. 280 Parnjala, 19, wrapped up the first set with consummate ease and then raced to a 5-2 lead in the second. However, in a sudden turnaround, the Thai World No. 103 upped her game and fought back to take the second set 7-5. She totally dominated the Indian to win the third set 6-1.

