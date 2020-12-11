Pranutan Bahl: Never told people that I belonged to a film family; didn't want favours being granted

Pranutan Bahl, daughter of Bollywood actor Mohnish Bahl, made her debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook in 2019 along with Zaheer Iqbal. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar, best known for directing Filmistaan and Jawaani Jaaneman. She's now gearing up for a comedy called Helmet with Aparshakti Khurana.

In an interview with Times of India, she spoke about her auditions, her decision not to tell anyone of her family lineage, and how she wanted to know herself if she deserves to be in front of the camera or not. She said, "I was auditioning constantly since 2016 and I never told people that I belonged to a film family."

"I didn't want any favours being granted to me. I didn't want people to shortlist me based on the fact that I come from a film family. I wanted to know for myself if I deserved to be in front of the camera," she added. She even spoke about her debut film and what it did for her as an actor.

She stated, "As far as 'Notebook' is concerned, the film picked me. I am glad that it did. I heard the story and I was bowled over. It was a beautiful character and it gave me a lot of scope to perform and be amidst such a fantastic group of people, especially my director Nitin Kakkar. He was somebody whose vision I completely trusted."

Talking about her experience of shooting for it, this is what she had to express, "My experience was fantastic. We shot in Srinagar. I was there for around two months. I didn't come back home even once during that time. We were shooting every day and the days we weren't shooting were because of the snowfall. Nitin sir is an extremely detailed director. He won't let his shot be an eight on ten. He wants it to be ten on ten and I love that. He pushes the beat out of you as an actor. What more could I have asked for."

