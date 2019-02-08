Prarthana and Puneet share a bond just like the sibling duo of Ranveer-Priyanka in Dil Dhadakne Do

television

A still from the show Ladies Special

Ladies Special, one of the most relatable shows on Sony Entertainment Channel covers the lives of three strong ladies - Bindu, Meghna and Prarthana who struggle each day to keep themselves and their families happy. The idea of the show is to portray the strong, independent woman which is perfectly portrayed through these ladies in the show.

Chavvi Pandey, who plays the role of Prarthana, is a strong independent woman who not only is a successful woman but fulfils the needs of her family. On the other hand, Aditya who plays the role of Puneet and who happens to be Prarthana's brother on screen is a lazy boy who is present to create problems for the family all the time and is yet loved by everyone in the family.

This brother-sister duo can be easily compared to Ranveer and Priyanka's sibling duo in the film – Dil Dhadakne Do. Just like Ranveer and Priyanka, Prarthana and Puneet share a beautiful bond and help each other in good and bad times. Prarthana, the strong successful woman, being an elder sister to Puneet always helps him come out of troubles that he creates for himself in the show. Not only on- screen, but they are like siblings to each other even off-screen and help each other on the sets.

Chavvi says, "Puneet is a younger brother to me and it is my duty to help him with everything that is possible. I can tell you the importance of siblings more than anything because I belong to a joint family and have spent my entire childhood with lots of cousins in the same house. I can never forget the love we shared and the way we helped each other in all the little things we did. We all were partner-in-crimes too"

Aditya says "Chavvi and I are like real life brother and sisters who fight with each other, scold each other, get angry but still are always together at the end. For me, this on-screen brother – sister duo is a special Bond as it reminds me of me and my real sister. "

