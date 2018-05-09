Prashantt Guptha and Bidita Bag to star in slice-of-life short film

The slice-of-life story is shot on the promenade of the Worli Sea Face



Prashantt Guptha and Bidita Bag

Neerja (2016) actor Prashantt Guptha is working on a short film, titled A Bit Of A Loner. Produced by Priti Rathi Gupta, the movie also features Babumoshai Bandookbaaz (2017) actor Bidita Bag. The slice-of-life story is shot on the promenade of the Worli Sea Face. "When director Sandeep Chandrra offered the script to me, I fell in love with it. I called up my friend, Bidita, to check if she would be interested in doing the movie. She said, 'If you are doing it, I shall too,'" says Guptha.

