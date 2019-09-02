Prasoon Joshi: CBFC's new design is interactive

bollywood

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi on making the process of applying for a film certificate digital-friendly, with new measures

Prasoon Joshi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Digital India has extended to Bollywood, in particular, the workings of the Central Board of Film Certification. On Saturday the Board, in the presence of chief Prasoon Joshi, unveiled its new certificate design and logo.

Having taken charge as head of the Board two years ago, Joshi says he had a vision to enhance the workings of the organisation. "We started making the process of applying for a censor certificate digital-friendly. The next step is to make the staff technologically well-versed. Hence, we decided to give them the required training. The new design is futuristic; in sync with the digital world. It is also interactive. If a person clicks on [a film's] certificate, which is available on the website, he can watch the trailer, the synopsis and details of the cast and crew."



A sample of the certificate

He reveals that the methods have already been applied to all films that have been certified since 1952. "We want to preserve this for posterity."

