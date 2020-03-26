Prasoon Joshi pens poem in support of COVID-19 lockdown

Lyricist-poet and censor board chief Prasoon Joshi has penned a poem on the 21-day national lockdown. His composition evocatively tries expressing the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for all to stay indoors over 21 days is essential to battle the unprecedented threat that looms large all over the world, by way of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "Haan Ghar Mein Rahega Desh", Joshi's poem urges all Indians to maintan resilience and to never lose belief and confidence.

Said Joshi: "We are going through testing and unprecedented times and we have to keep our spirts high", says the modern-day poet. Explaining how the crisis is going to affect the nation, he says, "there are many things that this crisis is going to make us realise. Firstly, that each of us have a significant role to play and the strange thing about this war against Coronavirus is; restraint is our weapon, stillness, our defense and distance is the sign that we deeply care." Further explaining our responsibility towards the nation, he says, "we have to fight this virus with new rules. We must, as individuals support what the medical experts and the governance is asking from us. It's our duty for our nation and fellow human beings. Hopefully this message will inspire people to undertake their responsibility and resolve to stay at home for this crucial period."

