Prassthanam box office collection day 1: Political drama collects Rs 3.07 crore

Sanjay Dutt, Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, and Manisha Koirala's political drama, Prassthanam opened at Rs 3.07 crore at the box office. South film industry's trade pundit Ramesh Bala shared the box office collection of this film on his Twitter handle. "Prassthanam takes a very good opening on Day 1 despite Competition... +ve WOM and Mass Appeal get the film deserving number of *3.07 crs* on day 1 as it held strong in Single screens across India!! [sic]" read his tweet, which was even shared by the film's representatives.

#Prassthanam takes a very good opening on Day 1 despite Competition...



+ve WOM and Mass Appeal get the film deserving number of *3.07 crs* on day 1 as it held strong in Single screens across India!!@duttsanjay@mkoirala @bindasbhidu @ChunkyThePanday @alifazal9 @AmyraDastur93 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 21, 2019

The film has received mixed reviews so far! Mid-day's critic Sonil Dedhia called the film "A compelling drama that lacks steam." He further feels, "At 2 hours and roughly 20 minutes in running time, Prassthanam feels long and at times demands much patience on your part. But it is backed by a string of credible performances. Sanjay Dutt is in top-form and brings back the old 'Baba' that was missing in his recent releases. The most mature performance comes from Fazal, who at times you feel has the Guddu 'bhaiya' syndrome from Mirzapur but seems amazingly confident. Dubey as the rich-brat is convincing but there are times when he goes overboard. Chunkey Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala plays their parts well. As a thriller, it's pacy and yet, distinctly half-baked and stiff. Despite its rousing moments, the film leaves you feeling unfulfilled."

Filmmaker Deva Katta, who made the 2010 film, had spoken on re-imagining Prassthanam for the Hindi audience in an interview. The film is a remake of the Telugu film by the same name (2010). Deva said the team has not made any significant changes in the Hindi version. The premise and the story remain the same. The director has re-written the screenplay with the dialogues provided by Farhad Samji. The film released on September 20, 2019.

Also Read: Prassthanam Movie Review: A compelling political drama that turns out to be average fare

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates