Prateek Kuhad: I still don't feel famous

He has screaming fans at shows who sing along with him whenever he hits the stage with his guitar. But singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, popular in the indie music scene for his songs such as "cold/mess" and "Tum jab paas", says he doesn't feel famous.

Prateek was still studying when his music came out in the public domain in 2011.

"The first couple of years...it was not like I was making a lot of money. It was just that my first record which was in 2013...before that in 2011, I was doing stuff. I was still in college. I was doing it for fun, more for myself.

"The year 2013 was the time when my first serious release 'Raat Raazi' happened. I got some attention and festival slots, started seeing some fans who would show up at every show. It was like a step up. I continued to do it," Prateek told IANS in a telephonic interview.

But he is yet to feel like a star.

"I still don't feel famous. I don't think a lot of people know me. My music is pretty well known. But it's not like I am sitting on my album covers, all my music videos or putting up my photos all the time.

"I take flights all the time (for shows) but it doesn't feel like I am very famous. When I am at a show, it becomes a little crazy because there are 2,000 or 3,000 fans all at one place. So, obviously it becomes intense sometimes,"he said.

He is currently on a North America tour.

"I had played in the US last year. Just four or five cities. They were smaller venues like 90 to 100 people. This one is bit more ambitious. There are about 15 cities. There are nicer, bigger venues," he said.

Is he nervous?

"It is little overwhelming and surprising. I never thought it would get to this point. The more things happen, the more it gets stressful because there are more people involved.

"When I started out, there was just me and one manager. Now, several more people are working. I feel accountable for everybody," added the "Kho gaye hum kahan" singer.

He's also got a taste of Bollywood. After his debut in Bollywood with Baar Baar Dekho in 2016, he wrote and sang two songs for Karwaan that launched Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's career in the Hindi film industry.

"So far, I haven't played them live," he said, referring to Saansein and Kadam from Karwaan. It's not like he deliberately avoids performing them on stage. "At the end of the day, Bollywood or not, there is no distinction in my head," he said.

He chooses songs that work for his set. Any more Bollywood offers after "Karwaan"?

"No. I didn't get a single one," said Prateek. There's also time for his new music.

"I don't want to rush myself and forcefully put out a record that's mediocre because that's pointless. I have a lot of songs though. Whether they should be part of an album or released as singles, I have to figure out," he shared.

