Prateek Kuhad on meeting Barack Obama: Hope he comes for my show

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Prateek Kuhad's Twitter feed is quite a delight to browse through ever since former US President Barack Obama listed his track, Cold/Mess, among his list of 35 favourite songs.

Among an array of Tweets that reveal this fact is one that highlights how Americans are furiously googling his name after the former POTUS added his track alongside those belonging to Lizzo, Beyonce, Frank Ocean and Alicia Keys.

Though Kuhad enjoys a successful career as a touring artiste across the globe, he hasn't yet met Obama. "But, it would be great if he came to a show of mine," he tells mid-day, a day after making it to the coveted list. "[I came to know of making it to the list] last night, and was in shock. I don't think the feeling has worn off even 24 hours later," he says.

Released as part of JioSaavn's Artist Originals program, Cold/Mess earned immense love from music aficionados from the word go. Kuhad says it's the song's underlying theme that lends it its global appeal.

"[The song has] quality songwriting, and attention [has been given] to details. I guess, everyone loves, and everyone suffers heartbreak, at least once in their life."

Sharing the list on his social media account on December 30, Obama had shared: "From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you're looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there's a track or two in here that does the trick (sic)."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates