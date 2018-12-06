Prateek Kuhad set for North American tour in 2019

music

Prateek Kuhad, known for songs like Saansein and Kho gaye hum kahan, will perform in North America next year

Prateek Kuhad. Pic: Instagram/@prateekkuhad

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, known for songs like Saansein and Kho gaye hum kahan, will perform in North America next year. Prateek has gigs in Houston, Texas (March 17, 2019), Los Angeles (March 20, 2019), San Francisco (March 22, 2019), Seattle (March 24, 2019), Portland (March 25, 2019), Vancouver (March 26, 2019), Denver (March 28, 2019), Chicago (March 30, 2019), Toronto (April 1, 2019), Montreal (April 2, 2019), Boston (April 4, 2019), Washington (April 5, 2019), Brooklyn (April6, 2019) and New York (April 8, 2019).

His six-track EP, "cold/mess" -- recorded and produced in Nashville -- hit number one on iTunes India Charts upon release in July 2018. He has now released the video for "cold/mess", the title track off his 2018 EP. Fans have embraced Kuhad for his emotional lyrics and humble charm, which extends to the video for "cold/mess", shot and directed in Mumbai by Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai.

"Prateek's music is easy to listen to. Yet behind the melody, the lyrics dig deep at a broken heart, loneliness and a level of raw honesty which can sometimes leave you, for a lack of better word, uncomfortable. Uncomfortable because it's honest," Gai said in a statement. Prateek said the concept for the video stemmed from the album artwork - "two lovers in a warm, deep embrace, yet underwater. Deep in love, but suffocating. I write my songs with straightforwardness and honesty, and the visual focus was to express it in the same way - exactly how it is".

