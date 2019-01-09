Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar's wedding date is out!

bollywood

Prateik Babbar, son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and late actor Smita Patil, will tie the knot with fiancee Sanya Sagar

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/@_prat

If one thought that the wedding season has gone by, it's not! This month will see another Bollywood wedding of Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Prateik and Sanya will tie the knot later this month. The couple will tie the knot in the city of Nawabs, Lucknow, which is Sanya's hometown.

The wedding reception is a two-day affair on January 22nd and 23rd. The couple has also planned a wedding reception in Mumbai. The publication reported that Prateik and Sanya wanted an intimate affair only with close friends and family. Informing about it, a source told the tabloid, "They have known each other for almost a decade but have been dating for only around two years and are excited to take their relationship to next level."

Sanya Sagar is a 27-year-old writer-director-editor, hails from Lucknow and is a politician's daughter. She has graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology in fashion communication and has also done a one-year diploma in practical filmmaking from the London Film Academy. Sanya has worked as a production assistant on the Danny Huston-starrer, 'The Last Photograph', and as a production runner on the Salma Hayek short, 11th Hour.

The couple has known each other for over eight years and got engaged on January 23, 2018.

