Prateik Babbar: Can't wait to interact with Mike Tyson

As prep for Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama, Chichore, Prateik Babbar to take combat sport tips from boxing heavyweight

Prateik Babbar and Mike Tyson

Fresh off the success of Baaghi 2 and Mulk, Prateik Babbar has trained his sights on Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama, Chichore. While he has kicked off his training in basketball and football for the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer, the actor hopes to learn from the best when it comes to boxing — Mike Tyson.

It has been heard that Babbar will be meeting up with the American boxing heavyweight for dinner today, followed by a special session in combat sports training for the movie. The former world champion is arriving in the city today to launch a newly formed global mixed martial arts (MMA) league.

A source close to the development reveals, "Prateik's role requires him to train in combat sports, including mixed martial arts, boxing and wrestling. Since Tyson was coming to India, he didn't want to lose out on the opportunity of meeting his idol and learning a few tricks of the trade. Prateik will also take tips on building his physique for the sport." Babbar said, "I'm an ardent fan of Tyson's body of work. I'm honoured that this opportunity came my way. I can't wait to interact with him."

