Prateik Babbar: Super excited to be part of sci-fi genre

Actor Prateik Babbar, who plays the lead role in the upcoming science-fiction web series Skyfire, says he is very excited to be part of the genre. He will be seen playing a journalist.

During the trailer launch of the web series on Tuesday, Prateik said: "Since it is a science-fiction show, it is heavy on visual effects and computer graphics and I have never been part of such a story ever. On top of that, I am playing a journalist who is searching for the truth. So the genre of sci-fi with a character like that was a super exciting thing to be part of.

"The book was a success and the script was interesting. But for all of us, actors, it was interesting to see how it gets executed because that was important. There comes a producer like Shabina Khan and a platform like ZEE5."

The story of Skyfire revolves around a natural calamity that affects thousands of lives due to weather changes. It is an adaptation of an eponymous book written by Aroon Raman. Talking about his inputs in the show, Raman said: "As a writer, my idea is to write a thriller in a manner that will make my reader turn the page to know the story till the end. When the show was in the process of being made, I was not looking at the story from a proprietorial point of view to say that 'All my characters have to be exactly like it is in the book'.

"I am also not a film person, so I have no expertise on how to turn a character on-screen. I, therefore, did not interfere and I am okay to watch the story on-screen, which may be a slightly different version from the original text."

The launch also saw the presence of actors like Jisshu Sengupta and Sonal Chauhan. Sengupta, who is a popular face in the Bengali film industry, is also upbeat about the show. He said the digital platform is the future.

He has earlier worked with the show's director Soumik Sen, and so he is more than excited about reuniting creative forces. Skyfire will premiere on May 21 on the OTT platform ZEE5.

