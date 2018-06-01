Pratyusha Banerjee's beau Rahul Raj Singh set to marry Saloni Sharma

Rahul Raj Singh called Saloni Sharma 'My soon to be wife and partner for life'



Rahul Raj Singh and Saloni Sharma

Late telly actor Pratyusha Banerjee's actor boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh has moved on. He is set to marry Saloni Sharma, his long-time friend and business partner.

Rahul Raj Singh took to Instagram to share pictures of his birthday celebration and discreetly announced his marriage plans. He posted pictures and wrote a long post saying, "It has been a long year for me...one which had many ups and downs..several highs and several lows....but like they say...what does not kill u...only makes you stronger...on my Birthday today...I would like to wish every single person who came,who wished me,who called and messaged,and even those who didn't!! Thanks so much!! And of course A Very Happy Birthday to Me!!! 1This is my year and I will come out with positivity and hopefully with a lot of success! A special thanks to my dear Saloni Sharma@onlysimkie...my soon to be wife and partner for life...u have been there when no one could!! Loved all the surprises!! THANK YOU BAPI MA FOR THE WONDERFUL VIDEO! Thank you to my dear family for giving birth to me so I can celebrate this day!! Thank you Raj and Tanya for your midnight visit! Thank you Rahul Dwivedi for your creativity...Thank you Bablu and Dharmendra for being there smiling and dancing...Thank uuuu! Muah!"

Rahul had already confirmed the news earlier with a lovey dovey picture of him with Saloni, captioning it as - "Love of my life! Sweetbun .. thank u for being there .."



Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha hung herself to death on April 1, 2016. Her tumultuous relationship with Rahul was alleged to have forced her to end her life. Ever since Banerjee committed suicide in 2016, troubles have refused to stop for Rahul Raj Singh. Rahul was booked for abetting the suicide of Pratyusha. He is currently out on bail.

