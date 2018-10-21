Praveen Kumar bids adieu to cricket

cricket

He took 90 wickets in 119 matches. In 2010, the swing bowler took a hat-trick in the T20 tournament for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals

Praveen Kumar

Veteran Indian pacer Praveen Kumar has hanged up his boots from all forms of cricket on Saturday. The 32-year-old pacer from Meerut represented India in 84 international matches between 2007 and 2012, scalping 112 wickets in Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty20 International (T20I).

Taking to his Twitter handle, Praveen wrote, "It's been a great journey. It's been a great life. With a heavy heart, I want to say goodbye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaan But the test cap no 268 and ODI 170 will be mine till Indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream.????"

Praveen, who made his ODI debut against Pakistan in Jaipur in 2007, is known for his ability to swing the ball in both ways. He established himself as one of the key members of India's potent bowling attack along with Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra.

He played a key role in India's title win in the Commonwealth Bank ODI tri-series in Australia in 2008, which also involved Sri Lanka. He last played for India in March 2012 against South Africa in a T20 match.

Praveen is also India's highest wicket-taker on their disastrous tour to England in 2011, where he took 15 wickets in three Tests, which also included a five-wicket haul (5 for 106) at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The veteran pacer also played for teams like Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament. He took 90 wickets in 119 matches. In 2010, the swing bowler took a hat-trick in the T20 tournament for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever