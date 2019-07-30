Search

Updated: Jul 30, 2019, 08:48 IST | PTI

Pravin Amre applies for India batting coach
Former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals's talent scout Pravin Amre has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of India's batting coach.

It is understood that Amre, best remembered for his debut Test hundred against South Africa in Durban, has applied for the job.

Amre played 11 Tests, scoring 425 runs with a hundred and three fifties along with 37 ODIs in which he scored 513 runs with two fifties. He is currently the batting consultant with USA Cricket.

