Pravin Darekar made upper house Opposition Leader

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra state assembly at Vidhan Bhawan, in Nagpur, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Nagpur: Pravin Darekar, who made BJP his home after quitting the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) five years ago, was appointed as the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council on Monday.

Darekar's appointment is also seen as Devendra Fadnavis' influence in the party as he is considered a staunch supporter of the former Maharashtra CM. Darekar was first elected to the Legislative. Assembly on an MNS ticket in 2009. But after his loss in the 2014 polls, Darekar switched his loyalties to the BJP.



Pravin Darekar

The Uddhav Thackeray government on Monday sought Rs 5,250 crore for helping the distressed farmers whose crop were affected by the unseasonal rain. The money will come from the supplementary demand of R16,000 crore which will be in addition to the budgetary allocation. The public works department will be allotted Rs 2,784 crore. Thackeray on Sunday had said that the government would decide on waiving off crop loan at an appropriate time.

Rs 5,250 cr

Amount sought by state govt for distressed farmers

