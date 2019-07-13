Prayagraj faces flood-like situation, normal life thrown out of gear in Bihar

national

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, some isolated places of Uttrakhand are also affected due to swelling of river water in the Ganga

Representational image

Due to relentless rains, Sangham Ghat here is facing a flood-like situation as the water level of river Ganga has increased.

Houses constructed near the river have been submerged in water leading to the displacement of thousands of people.

"We have to move to some other place as the water level in the river is rising at a very fast pace," said Sharad Tiwari, a local.

"We are facing a lot of problems as we have to shift to some other place. We have packed everything and moving in the area which is upwards," said another local.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, some isolated places of Uttrakhand are also affected due to swelling of river water in the Ganga.

On Wednesday, the water level of the Ganga river rose to a dangerous mark of 338.5 metres in Rishikesh.

The IMD has predicted more rainfall in the region in the next couple of days.

On the other hand, heavy rainfall in Champaran from the past few days have sent normal life for a toss with several areas being water-logged.



The water level in Gandak Barrage has also rose after heavy rain in west Champaran.



Scores of commuters have been stranded at city's railway station owing to delay and non-movement of trains due to waterlogging at the railway tracks.



Besides, a cloakroom at the railway station is also flooded with water and the luggage of the passengers have got wet.



"I am waiting for the train for the past two hours. Due to rain, trains are not coming on time. Even in the cloakroom, there is water everywhere. I do not know what to do know," a passenger told ANI.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state with extremely heavy rain forecast for north Bihar districts along the Himalayan foothills in the next 48 hours.



Today, the minimum and maximum temperature will hover around 28 degree Celsius and 34 degree Celsius and the relative humidity will be 97 per cent.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates