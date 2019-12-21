Pre-birthday celebrations begin for Anil Kapoor with team Malang

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anil Kapoor turns a year younger on December 24. He appears to be in party mode already. Mr Jhakaas threw a bash for the cast and crew of his next, Malang.

In attendance were Kunal Kemmu, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shaad Randhawa and director Mohit Suri. The veteran actor was the life of the party. It did not matter that his guests were almost half his age or even younger.

View this post on Instagram Hue hum #Malangð¤ªð¤ªâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onDec 19, 2019 at 9:36pm PST

Disha Patani shared a picture with the man of the moment and the entire team seems to have had the best time partying together.

Malang will release across India on Valentine's day 2020. The film also stars Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

