Pre-game like a pro

Event

For all football fans, pre-game and watch a screening of the Chelsea vs Manchester United game with fellow fans at this pub. There will also be live stand-up by Azeem Banatwala, Neville Shah and Kumar Varun and a football pop-quiz. You could also be a part of the live recording of the 4-4-Two football podcast.

On February 17, 11 pm to 1 am

At 3 Wise Monkeys, G2, Mourya Landmark 1, Behind Crystal Plaza, near Infiniti Mall, Andheri.

Call 8454091444

Log on to www.insider.in

Cost Rs 100 onwards

