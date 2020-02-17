Search

Pre-game like a pro

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 09:25 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

There will also be live stand-up by Azeem Banatwala, Neville Shah and Kumar Varun and a football pop-quiz

Neville Shah and Azeem Bantawala
Neville Shah and Azeem Bantawala

Event

For all football fans, pre-game and watch a screening of the Chelsea vs Manchester United game with fellow fans at this pub. There will also be live stand-up by Azeem Banatwala, Neville Shah and Kumar Varun and a football pop-quiz. You could also be a part of the live recording of the 4-4-Two football podcast.

On February 17, 11 pm to 1 am
At 3 Wise Monkeys, G2, Mourya Landmark 1, Behind Crystal Plaza, near Infiniti Mall, Andheri.
Call 8454091444
Log on to www.insider.in
Cost Rs 100 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK