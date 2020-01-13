Precautions could save elderly from crimes

Mumbai has scored a first, again, but this pole position brings no cheer. According to the National Crime Records Bureau of India, Mumbai is the most unsafe city in the country for senior citizens. According to the NCRB data for 2018, released on Thursday, the crime rate in the city has come down marginally from 317.5 cases per one lakh population in 2017 to 309.9 cases in 2018, finishing 17th among the country's top 19 metropolitan cities with a population of over 20 lakh. However, the Maximum City continued, for the third consecutive year, to score the top position in crime against citizens aged above 60 years.

In 2018, a total of 1,043 cases were registered by senior citizens in Mumbai as compared to Delhi's 770 cases. Around 379 elders were duped, 244 filed theft cases and 23 lodged sexual harassment complaints. The number shows that the city needs to act swiftly to break the unfortunate record.

Meanwhile, the citizens also need to take active measures to avoid untoward incidents, at least at home. Senior or any other member of a family needs to inform the nearest police station about their domestic help, and submit their photographs and contact numbers. It is unfortunate that in spite of several reminders, many homes have failed to report this at the police station.

To ensure their safety at home, the elderly must install safety doors and take utmost caution when salesmen, delivery boys or any stranger knocks at the door. As precaution, senior citizens should avoid letting any stranger inside the home. An alarm system to alert the neighbours when suspicious about someone may also act as a deterrent to crime. The housing society committees must also strictly maintain photographs and relevant record of their security guards.

Often, relatives or people known to the victim are the culprits when it comes to crime against senior citizens. It is inane to continue believing that in Indian culture elders are always revered and respected, when statistics show otherwise. The senior citizens, by being more conscious about their own safety, can help bring down the crime rate.

