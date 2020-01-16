Preeti Chaudhary enters as Sargam on Jijaji Chhat Per Hain

A new member is all set to join the Jijaji Chhat Per Hain family, all the way from Canada. Sony SAB's rib-tickling comedy show is set to witness the entry of Sargam, essayed by the incredibly talented, Preeti Chaudhary.

Beautiful and charming, Sargam is ready to woo the viewers with her music and her magical charm.

The show is currently witnessing Elaichi's (Hiba Nawab) consistent efforts to remind Pancham (Nikhil Khurana) about their love and make him fall for her all over again. While Elaichi's efforts are all going in vain, a new girl is set to turn Elaichi's world around.

Pancham, a music lover will soon meet Sargam, who's equally a music junkie as him. Sargam is sent to India from Canada by her father to learn about the Indian culture. While trying finding her Indian roots in Chandni Chowk, will she also find her love connection?

Will Pancham and Sargam's music connection lead to a kismat connection? How will Elaichi react to this?

Preeti Chaudhary, thrilled about portraying the role of Sargam said, "This is my debut in the comedy genre and also the first time that I'm playing a modern character. I previously played very traditional roles, so this was an entirely new opportunity for me. Sargam is from Canada who is mesmerized by the Indian culture. For me the character Sargam is different because I have played the typical indian 'bahu' on television before and Sargam steps out of that character profile and brings a refreshing persona for the viewers. I'm glad the viewers will see me in a modern avatar for the first time in a show."

Talking about her preparations for the role and her experience on the sets, Preeti shared, "While I have been on the sets and in front of the camera before, I was still a little nervous on my first day as it is a comedy show, the treatment is very different. I made sure to talk to my co-stars and director for any specifics but once the camera started rolling, I completely got into Sargam's character. The entire cast has been immensely welcoming and I'm thoroughly enjoying shooting with them."

Preeti also added, "I have always wanted to work with this production team and this New Year brought a new beginning in the form of Jijaji Chhat Per Hain. I am looking forward to this new role and I hope Sargam enjoys a melodious journey with the fans."

