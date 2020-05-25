Preeti Sagar launches YouTube channel

Yesteryear singer Preeti Sagar, who delivered hits like My heart is beating (Julie), and Mera gaam katha paare (Manthan), and was celebrated for bringing forth renditions of nursery rhymes for kids, has been keeping them entertained with a recently launched YouTube channel called Preeti Sagar Kids.

Having been inundated with requests from parents to create a platform that children can turn to for entertainment, the singer took to the video-sharing outlet a few days ago to serenade them with rhymes. "Nowadays, a lot of animation is employed [to create content] for kids. So, I decided to speak to them directly instead. I wish to spread the message of the importance of learning good habits," Sagar says.

Pointing out that with Indians preferring to live in nuclear families, children are no longer growing up in the midsts of grandparents, who would, in most likelihood, expose them to meaningful stories. "There is no one to inculcate good [habits] in children. So, we decided that with our stories, we would spread the right message. The idea is to spread cheer through the videos. We may ask them to join us in performing actions, like clapping hands, to keep them engaged," says the singer, adding that she will head to the studio when the chance arrives, to create better content.

