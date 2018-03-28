Pregnant Chrissy Teigen escapes accident

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking



Chrissy Teigen

Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking here. Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan trying to reach out towards her on Tuesday night, reports people.com. The photograph of the scene had a number of fans -- both concerned and bemused. One fan tweeted the photo at the model and jokingly wrote: "Hey Chrissy Teigen. This looks like you have strapped a very small man to your b**b."

Teigen, who is due to welcome a son with husband John Legend in June, also quipped: "I had the baby." However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a "creeper", Teigen said: "Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!"

