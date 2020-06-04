Pregnant elephant killed in Kerala: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao express shock

If you thought humanity had reached an all-time new low, you wouldn't be wrong. A pregnant elephant was fed a pineapple stuffed with firecrackers in Kerala's Palakkad district.

The harmless wild elephant died in a river, standing upright with its trunk in the water. She died after the firecrackers in the pineapple exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. What kind of sick mind could do this, one wonders with outrage.

Bollywood celebrities too are united in their shock and sorrow over this brutal murder of an innocent animal. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and wrote: "This is why we need harsher LAWS against animal cruelty." Alia Bhatt, too, shared an Insta story and wrote, "Terrible just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist!! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke?? This is heartbreaking."

Shraddha Kapoor, who is a huge proponent of conserving nature and the environment in all its forms, took to Twitter and shared this:

How??????

How can something like this happen???

Do people not have hearts???

My heart has shattered and broken...

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Kriti Kharbanda, too, couldn't believe what had happened. She tweeted, "How is this possible? How does one find the strength to do this? What kind of a sick mind leads to this? We have failed her, her child and humanity! RIP" while Rajkummar Rao wrote, "This is horrific.

@PetaIndia @CMOKerala please take necessary action. We need to find these people and punish them."

Pooja Bhatt rightly said that while we worship Lord Ganesha, we abuse elephants. Here's what she tweeted:

We worship Lord Ganesha and kill and abuse elephants. We worship Lord Hanuman & get pleasure out of watching monkeys being chained & performing degrading tricks. We worship and revere female goddesses and resent strength in women,abuse,maim them & practise female infanticide. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 3, 2020

Sharing pictures of the poor elephant, John Abraham tweeted, "Shame on us !!!! Ashamed to be human. #WeAreTheVirus #WildAnimals #SaveAnimals #CrueltyFree #SaveElephants"

Calling for strict action against the perpetrator(s), Patralekhaa wrote:

These people must be severely punished! So the next time when such sick minds think of committing such horrific acts they shld b scared of d law. Oh you #Elephant all u did was trust the #man, grave grave mistake. May you RIP. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala @TheKeralaPolice #Malappuram https://t.co/YYw0TRfwrT — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) June 3, 2020

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, too, felt 'gutted' with the unfortunate news. He wrote, "After enduring the most inhuman act she didn't harm a single human being or crush any home. She ran in searing pain through the village. Absolutely gutted! May her soul rest in peace and the perpetrators of this horrible crime be brought to justice immediately."

